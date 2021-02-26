'The Cat in the Hat' to be presented online

HICKORY — Join everyone’s favorite cat in a madcap adventure as Hickory Public Library celebrates Read Across America and the birthday of Dr. Seuss.

Sigmon Theatrical has brought their signature performance of Dr. Seuss’ "The Cat in the Hat" to Hickory Public Library every year, and this March will be only a little bit different. The party will be jam-packed with stories, cake baking, magic tricks, songs, circus feats, and shenanigans — all in a virtual pre-recorded celebration that will be available online for you to watch at your convenience.

Join the library any time during the week of March 2-9 for this pre-recorded online performance. The link will be posted on Hickory Public Library’s Facebook page and YouTube playlist on Tuesday, March 2, and will stay active through March 9. Watch as many times as you like and share the fun with friends and family.

For information about this program or any library event call Hickory Public Library at 828-304-0500.