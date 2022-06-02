The carnival returns, 1980s themed concert and more

Carnival returns to Valley Hills Mall

The Valley Hills Mall Summer Carnival is scheduled to open Friday and will continue through June 12.

This family-friendly event will feature over 20 rides, a Kiddieland designed especially for children, fair food and challenging games of skill. Midway favorites include the “Monkey Maze,” “Dream Wheel,” “Sky Flyer” and a carousel. There will be a variety of classic carnival foods, from funnel cakes dusted with powdered sugar to french fries drizzled with vinegar.

The carnival opens at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Closing times will vary based on weather conditions and capacity. Parking is free, and gate admission is free.

Fair-goers will be able to purchase unlimited ride offers that include $25 wristbands Monday to Thursday and $30 wristbands Fridays to Sundays.

Neon night bike ride in Lenoir

The first Neon Night Ride in Lenoir is happening Friday at the Lenoir Rotary Soccer Complex on Zacks Fork Road.

The event will start at 8:30 p.m. at the soccer complex. Staff will have free, 8-inch and 22-inch glow sticks for participants who need neon glow on their bikes. Water and Chick-fil-A cookies will be available.

At 9 p.m., riders will head out as a group and ride on the Lenoir Greenway from the soccer complex to the Powell Road parking lot, possibly farther. After a short water break, riders will head back to the soccer complex for a glow foam party.

The first 50 riders to register and show up will have a chance to collect and install their LED spoke lights.

The ride will have both lead and tail riders to keep everyone together as a group. Volunteers will be at road crossings to stop cars as riders cross. A Lenoir Police Department bike patrol officer will be riding with the group, and Lenoir firefighters will be following in a utility terrain vehicle to provide first aid, if needed.

For information and to register for the Neon Night Ride, visit the city of Lenoir’s website.

1980s-themed concert at the hum

Shot Thru the Heart will be performing at the hum at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite ’80s outfits. Prizes will be awarded for best dressed in attendance.

Gas-Up Food Truck will be serving food on site. Beer and wine also will be available for purchase. Children under 12 can attend for free. A short walking distance from Union Square in downtown Hickory, the hum is at 227 Second Ave. SW. For tickets to the show and more information, visit thehum.live.

Shot Thru the Heart is a tribute band that pays homage to the music and showmanship of Bon Jovi. Shot Thru the Heart provides a high-energy concert experience, playing only the greatest hits and staying true to the original recordings.

‘The Pirate Queen’ at Hickory theater

“The Pirate Queen” musical opens its eight-performance run Friday and continues through June 18.

Based on the novel “Grania: She-King of the Irish Seas,” “The Pirate Queen” is a sweeping epic of love, honor and piracy in Renaissance Ireland. It follows the real life story of Grace O’Malley, the heir to the O’Malley clan. In a time when women were expected to learn skills to make a good wife in the homestead, Grace defies her father and earns the title of Pirate Queen, inspiring men and women alike to follow her.

Performances of “The Pirate Queen” are Fridays and Saturdays, June 3 through 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, June 12, at 2:30 p.m. and Thursday, June 16, at 7:30 p.m. at the Hickory Community Theatre. Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. There is a 25% discount on adult tickets for opening night. The play is rated PG.

Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org or by phone at 828-328-2283. Weekday box office hours are noon to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Friday, or one half-hour before any performance.

Movie screening at library

Come to the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on June 8 at 1 p.m. to watch the Muppets search for treasure at this all-ages, pirate-themed movie screening. This movie screening will take place in the library meeting room.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is encouraged for this program.

To register for this event, call 828-304-0500 or sign up on the library’s website.

Create your own beach drink holder

Visit the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library to make your own drink holder with upcycled tin cans and garden stakes on June 9 at 6:30 p.m. This program is for adults, and registration is required.

The Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.

To register for this event, call 828-304-0500 or sign up on the library’s website.