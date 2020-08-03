The Bolick Foundation launches new website

CONOVER — The Bolick Foundation, a private family foundation in Conover, announced the launch of a new website, www.bolickfoundation.org. The website will serve as the front door of the foundation and highlights the organizations they currently serve.
Partnering with web designer Lea Hepler of Lea Hepler Graphic Design, the Bolick Foundation website displays sections about the foundation mission, history, leadership, the organizations currently being served, and ways to become a partnering organization with the Bolick Foundation.
“The purpose behind the new website is to provide resources and information about the Bolick Foundation and expand our reach,” said Joy Cline, executive director. “I find inspiration on the impact section within the website — reading the stories from partners and learning about the influence the Bolick Foundation has had globally over the past 53 years is impactful.”
The Bolick Foundation was established in 1967 to embrace and advance the philanthropic vision of the Jerome W. Bolick family. Through grant making, this vision has strengthened over the past five decades with broad support of religious, educational, charitable, scientific, medical and educational programs with a primary emphasis on promoting the Christian faith. The legacy continues today, advocating for many causes while concentrating on spreading the Christian gospel and aiding those in need.
For additional information, visit: www.bolickfoundation.org.
