The big chill: Forecaster predicts one of 10 coldest Christmas Days on record for Hickory

Catawba County is in for an unusually cold Christmas this year with temperatures plummeting to a low of 9 degrees on Friday night, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
National Weather Service meteorologist Clay Chaney said it will be one of the 10 coldest Christmas Days on record for the Catawba Valley.
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper signed a State of Emergency on Tuesday in preparation for the cold front, which will move into the state on Thursday evening.
After a rainy Thursday, there is a chance of snow on Friday morning. The forecast for the afternoon will be sunny with a high of 30 degrees and a 30% chance of precipitation. Skies will be clear by evening, but temperatures will drop to 9 degrees.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be sunny, but cold. Saturday will have a high near 27 and a low around 12, while Sunday will have a high near 34 and a low around 16.
Chaney said he does not expect much ice but said Friday’s 30% chance of precipitation could lead to isolated slick spots on the road.
Chaney said that with this kind of freeze, the National Weather Service expects exposed pipes could be an issue and recommends covering them.
Staying safe
When weather conditions are dangerous, The Salvation Army opens its doors to clients and non-clients who need warmth and shelter.
Housing Manager Ken Stewart said the Shelter of Hope housed 28 people on Monday night, and 30 on Tuesday.
“We want people to come whenever to address their situation,” said Salvation Army of Greater Hickory and the High Country’s Major David Repass. “If for whatever reason they don’t, (there is) the opportunity for them to come in the evening at least, and be (inside), out of the cold. We don’t want anybody to be outdoors when the temperature goes below freezing.”
Meteorologist Chaney recommended staying out of the winter weather as much as possible. He also said it is best to know the signs of any illnesses related to cold weather and to check on neighbors, especially if they are elderly.
The Humane Society of Catawba County and Chaney both said to bring pets inside.
City and county response
Representatives of the City of Hickory and Catawba County said they are keeping an eye on the forecast.
The city has loaded salt spreaders and will have crews on standby in the event they are needed. The city does not have any immediate plans to treat roads, Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said.
Catawba County Communications and Marketing Director Amy McCauley said: “We are continuing to monitor weather conditions, and we encourage all residents to be weather aware. We are anticipating bitter cold and high winds, but we are not expecting icy or snowy conditions.”
Across the United States
The winter conditions are impacting the nation, with forecasters predicting the coldest Christmas in roughly 40 years for portions of the Plains and Midwest.
Even the South will be dangerously cold. Nashville and Atlanta's wind chill will drop to minus 11 on Saturday morning and Birmingham will feel like minus 5.
Reporter Kevin Griffin assisted with this story.
Keep pets safe in cold
1. Keep animals inside. Only take dogs outside long enough to relieve themselves, and keep cats indoors at all times.
2. Clean up antifreeze spills immediately. The sweet smell and taste attracts animals, but it’s highly lethal if ingested.
3. Never leave your animal in the car. In low temperatures, a vehicle can quickly become a refrigerator.
4. Wipe dogs down after winter walks. Use a towel to remove salt or antifreeze from their paws, legs and bellies.
5. Honk before starting your car. Outdoor cats are drawn to a vehicle’s warmth, but can be seriously injured or killed.
Compiled by the Humane Society of Catawba County and listed on the organization's Facebook page.
Cold weather tips from Catawba County
When you are outside, frostbite and hypothermia are possible so you need to protect yourself.
1. Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight and warm clothing.
2. Wear a hat. Try to stay dry and out of the wind.
3. Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold.
4. Mittens, snug at the wrist, are better than gloves.
To keep pipes from freezing on an outside wall:
1. Let hot and cold water trickle or drip at night from a faucet.
2. Open cabinet doors to allow more heat to get to un-insulated pipes under a sink or near an outer wall.
3. Make sure heat is left on and set no lower than 55 degrees.
4. If you plan to be away: (1) Have someone check your house daily to make sure the heat is still on to prevent freezing, or (2) drain and shut off the outdoor sprinkler system.
If pipes freeze:
1. Make sure you and your family knows how to shut off the water, in case pipes burst.
2. Never try to thaw a pipe with an open flame or torch. Use a hair dryer instead.
3. Always be careful of the potential for electric shock in and around standing water.
Carbon monoxide poisoning is a deadly killer claiming about 1,000 lives each year in the United States.
1. Install a carbon monoxide detector.
2. Never run generators indoors.
3. Open a window slightly when using a kerosene heater and follow the manufacturer's instructions.
4. NEVER use a gas oven to heat your home.
5. If your heat goes out, you can keep warm indoors by closing off rooms you do not need, dressing in layers of lightweight clothing, and wearing a cap.
Wood-burning stoves, fireplaces and heaters:
1. Always keep a screen around an open flame.
2. Never use gasoline to start your fireplace.
3. Never burn charcoal indoors.
4. Do not close the damper when ashes are hot.
5. Use only safe sources of alternative heat such as a fireplace, small well-vented wood or coal stove or portable space heaters. Always follow manufacturer's instructions.
Vehicle preparation:
1. Check your battery.
2. Check your fluids (coolant, wiper fluid, oil, etc.).