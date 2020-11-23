The Bethlehem Star Lighting event is still on; other holiday events to attend

“Donnie has followed in his late father Clayton Teague’s footprints as a leader in the furniture industry and creator of jobs in the Bethlehem community,” Hollar said in a release. “Like his father, Donnie is well known for his community support through donations and providing personal assistance with community activities such as scouting and other volunteer programs.”

Teague and his wife Myra live in Bethlehem. He has two children, Corey and Kellie, and three grandchildren.

To maintain social distancing, no walking through the scenes will be allowed. Attendees are also encouraged to carpool to the event. No bathrooms will be available for visitors.

Pastor Billy Honeycutt of Promised Land Ministries will read scripture at the end of the program and a collection point will be provided for Alexander flood relief near the exit.

Ten scenes will be available around the periphery of the Mt. Pisgah parking lot. Seven churches in Bethlehem are participating in readings and staffing various scenes. Promised Land Ministries is scheduled to be the lead church.

Scenes will be staffed and narrated by church members, pastors, and other community members. Churches and ministers participating include Promised Land Ministries and Pastor Billy Honeycutt; Christian Fellowship and Pastor Neil Bowman; Fellowship Advent Christian and Pastor David Ross; Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church and Pastor David Bost; Bethlehem Baptist Church and Pastor Dean Chambers; Bethlehem Church of God and Pastor Stewart Lankford; and Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church and Pastor Mike Stone.