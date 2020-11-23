The Bethlehem Star Lighting event is still on; other holiday events to attend

The annual Bethlehem Star Lighting program will be held on Dec. 5, but the celebration will proceed differently this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The Star Lighting program is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, at Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church on Highway 127 North, according to Warren Hollar, member of Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church.
Instead of an outdoor service around bonfires with hot chocolate, walking to the manger, and having musical groups perform, the program will now be a drive-thru event.
The holiday event will start at 6 p.m. and the drive-thru will be open to traffic for 90 minutes. Hollar said it will take guests 15 minutes to drive through the 10 scenes.
The 10 stations are: Mary and Gabriel, Mary and Elizabeth, Prophets Isaiah and Micah, Inn Keeper, Herod, Wise Men, Angels, Christmas Story, Star and Manger.
As visitors arrive, each vehicle will receive a program containing a QR code that may be used to play a YouTube program of music and narrations for the individual scenes. The QR code will also be posted before the event and a video of the program will be available for viewing after the event on the Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church webpage.
Donnie Teague, Bethlehem native and retired CEO of Huntington House Furniture, is the star lighting honoree for 2020, according to Hollar.
“Donnie has followed in his late father Clayton Teague’s footprints as a leader in the furniture industry and creator of jobs in the Bethlehem community,” Hollar said in a release. “Like his father, Donnie is well known for his community support through donations and providing personal assistance with community activities such as scouting and other volunteer programs.”
Teague and his wife Myra live in Bethlehem. He has two children, Corey and Kellie, and three grandchildren.
To maintain social distancing, no walking through the scenes will be allowed. Attendees are also encouraged to carpool to the event. No bathrooms will be available for visitors.
Pastor Billy Honeycutt of Promised Land Ministries will read scripture at the end of the program and a collection point will be provided for Alexander flood relief near the exit.
Ten scenes will be available around the periphery of the Mt. Pisgah parking lot. Seven churches in Bethlehem are participating in readings and staffing various scenes. Promised Land Ministries is scheduled to be the lead church.
Scenes will be staffed and narrated by church members, pastors, and other community members. Churches and ministers participating include Promised Land Ministries and Pastor Billy Honeycutt; Christian Fellowship and Pastor Neil Bowman; Fellowship Advent Christian and Pastor David Ross; Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church and Pastor David Bost; Bethlehem Baptist Church and Pastor Dean Chambers; Bethlehem Church of God and Pastor Stewart Lankford; and Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church and Pastor Mike Stone.
