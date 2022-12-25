 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MY FAVORITE CHRISTMAS

The banana coladas were the only thing frozen in my favorite Christmas

1225 Christmas 2019 hepler sisters photo.jpg

Christmas in 2019 saw temperatures climb into the 70s. Cami Hepler, standing, far right, says she loved the mild day and the chance for family to gather on a covered porch to celebrate.

 Photo courtesy of Cami Hepler

My sisters and I were recently discussing Christmas 2019, which I declared was my favorite Christmas in recent memory. The weather was just perfect, in my opinion. And by perfect, I mean there was not an ice cube’s chance of that white fluffy stuff some people wish for at Christmas. Nope, the temperature got above 70 degrees that day!

I detest cold weather. If I sing “Let it Snow” during the holiday season, my family knows to expect me to add “but not for real” at the end of the chorus. So, you can imagine how thrilled I was to enjoy the unseasonably warm temperature and sunshine!

Our mother had experienced a health crisis and was hospitalized for several weeks in November that year. She was released at the beginning of December and had come to stay with us temporarily as she continued her recovery. My youngest sister and her Navy sailor husband were able to come to visit from out of state that Christmas, which doesn’t always happen when you’ve committed to serving our country.

I remember the day well. There was no need for a fire in the fireplace, and I seized the opportunity to make frozen banana coladas instead of hot wassail for our crew. We took our Christmas family photo on the covered porch outside instead of in front of the Christmas tree.

In my mind, it was a perfect time of togetherness without the typical cold, gray, dreary weather I associate with the holiday season.

But when my sisters and I spoke about it recently? Both of them described it as sweaty and miserable. It just proves that Christmas, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder.

Cami Hepler is a lifelong animal lover, year-round sports fan, and part-time freelance writer from Hickory.

