Thanksgiving closings, meals listed

Schools and government offices will be closing next week for the Thanksgiving holiday. Holiday closures will include including federal offices, such as the U.S. Post Office, which will be closed Thursday.
All public schools in Catawba County will be closed starting Wednesday, according to school year calendars for Hickory Public Schools, Catawba County Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools.
Hickory city offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving. City offices will reopen on Monday at 8:30 a.m., a news release from the City of Hickory said. The Solid Waste Division, in Hickory, and its services (garbage, recycling, yard waste, and leaf collection) will continue without interruption, a news release said.
The Hickory Public Library, the Patrick Beaver Memorial main facility and the Ridgeview Branch, will close early on Wednesday at 5 p.m. and remain closed on Thursday and Friday. Library branches will reopen with regular hours on Saturday, the release said.
The Westmont Senior Center and administrative offices will be closed Thursday and Friday. The ceramics studio at Neill Clark Recreation Center will be closed on Wednesday. Highland Recreation Center will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and remain closed on Thursday. Highland will be open on Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Brown Penn Recreation Center will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and remain closed on Thursday. Brown Penn will be open on Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the release said.
Regular hours for recreation facilities will resume on Saturday. City parks are open 365 days a year, the release said.
Catawba County government offices will be closed Thursday and Friday. County offices will reopen Monday, a news release from Catawba County said.
The Catawba County Park System (Bakers Mountain, Riverbend and St. Stephens) will be closed Thursday but will reopen Friday and will remain open through the holiday weekend following usual operating hours, the release said.
The Catawba County Library System will be closed Thursday and Friday and will reopen on Saturday, the release said.
The Blackburn Sanitary Landfill will be closed on Thursday but will be open Friday. The Blackburn Construction and Demolition Landfill will be closed both Thursday and Friday, the release said.
Newton city offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Newton City Clerk Amy Falowski said.
Maiden town offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Maiden Town Manager Todd Herms said.
Caldwell County offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Caldwell County Public Information Officer Paige Counts said.
Lenoir City Hall and recreational facilities will be closed Thursday and Friday. Garbage will be collected on Thursday, but will not be collected on Friday. Garbage collections that are usually scheduled for Fridays will be picked up on Wednesday, according to the city’s website.
Alexander County offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday, according to the county’s website.
Taylorsville City Hall will be closed on Thursday and Friday, according to the town’s website.
Free Thanksgiving meals
Free meals will be served to those in need in Catawba County in celebration of Thanksgiving.
The Hickory Soup Kitchen will be open and serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal for lunch on Nov. 25. There will be another meal served on Nov. 20 in partnership with Open Door Homeless Ministry. The soup kitchen is located at 110 Second Street Place, SE, Hickory, N.C. 28602.
Woodlawn Baptist Church will be giving out free Thanksgiving meals on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The meals include chicken casserole with stuffing, green beans, corn, roll and dessert. The church is located at 610 Conover Blvd. West, Conover, N.C. 28613.
Old St. Paul’s ELCA will be serving a free meal to those who RSVP by Nov. 21 by calling 828-464-1925. The meal will include a chicken breast with rice, green beans, yams, roll, dessert and a bottle of water. Meals can be picked up between 11 a.m. and noon on Nov. 25 at 2035 Old Conover-Startown Road, Newton.