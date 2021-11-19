Thanksgiving closings, meals listed

Schools and government offices will be closing next week for the Thanksgiving holiday. Holiday closures will include including federal offices, such as the U.S. Post Office, which will be closed Thursday.

All public schools in Catawba County will be closed starting Wednesday, according to school year calendars for Hickory Public Schools, Catawba County Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools.

Hickory city offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving. City offices will reopen on Monday at 8:30 a.m., a news release from the City of Hickory said. The Solid Waste Division, in Hickory, and its services (garbage, recycling, yard waste, and leaf collection) will continue without interruption, a news release said.

The Hickory Public Library, the Patrick Beaver Memorial main facility and the Ridgeview Branch, will close early on Wednesday at 5 p.m. and remain closed on Thursday and Friday. Library branches will reopen with regular hours on Saturday, the release said.