Thankful for Exodus Homes, driver's license at age 58

“There was a time when my daughter wouldn’t allow me near her house, and I understand that today,” Sanders said. “It was because of my addiction, but today she stands beside me one million percent in everything I do.”

Sanders never thought she was worthy of the kind of love she now has from her daughter and friends and supporters at Exodus Homes.

“Today they let me know they love me for who I am,” she said. “They love me for what I’ve done. They love me for what I’m doing, and they love me for what I’m about to do.”

Sanders is happy to share her story of success, leading the orientations for new residents at Exodus Homes. She lets them know if she can do it, they can as well. She likes to remind them, no matter what’s in their past, it’s what they do in the present with the help of Exodus Homes that will determine their future.

“God continued to show me that I was still somebody regardless of what I’ve have done in the past,” Sanders said. “I can’t change that, but it doesn’t define who I am.”

She does remind everyone during orientation, the journey is hard.