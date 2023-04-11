The World Series wrapped up earlier this month. Tens of thousands attended every game, and millions watched as the Houston Astros won baseball's championship against the Philadelphia Phillies.Most of those players worked their way up through the minor leagues to land the multi-million dollar contracts they're signed with today. Until then though, minor league players in every sport, but especially baseball, make a lot less than that sometimes even below the poverty line.But, recent momentum for underpaid workers to unionize in coffee shops and warehouses might be turning the tide for minor league players in baseball and beyond.In recent decades, baseball's minor league system has lagged behind, even as other leagues have invested in paying minor league athletes more.Players only get paid in-season, and it doesn't include things like the month-and-a-half-long spring training or off-season workouts."If you asked most people what the average salary is for a player of the Tampa Bay Rays, for example, they would probably come up with some number in the millions of dollars, but when you actually account for all the minor leaguers, the average salary is quite low," said Nola Agha, a professor of economics at the University of San Francisco. "The lowest you would be shocked to probably find out is about $4,000. That's at the rookie level; that's at the lowest level. Now, the triple-A player is closer to $12,000. It's exceedingly small when you see numbers like that."Agha has been working with More Than Baseball, a group advocating for better conditions for minor league players. A study she helped run for them surveyed minor league players about their inadequate conditions."They have to live, they have to be able to afford decent housing so they can get decent sleep, so they can get nutritional supplements, so they can buy their own gear," Agha said. "They need playing opportunities, but the fourth most important need, they said, was nutritious food. So, here we are talking about potentially the next big superstar, the next big player in the world, and the fourth most important need that they have is literally just for nutrition."Conner O'Neil saw some rough meals when he was a minor league player in both the New York Mets and Chicago White Sox. He made it to the High-A level three stops away from the majors in a career spanning five years. "It was still powdered egg, oatmeal, mystery meat," O'Neil said. "It was not very palatable."SEE MORE: Why Is Major League Baseball Still In Its Lockout?It's a long, winding road for any player to the big leagues.A player's path first depends on whether they're from the U.S. or abroad. American players have no choice where they play at first. After high school or at least three years of college, they enter a draft and have to sign with the team that selects them. Players from abroad can choose their team, but they usually have to sign at age 16 to draw any interest from American teams.Both domestic and international players get signing bonuses. Those can be big, but they're usually quite small, especially after taxes and agent fees are removed.It can take players years to make it to the major leagues, but many never do. If players want to try going pro, any contract they sign allows a team to do whatever they want with them for up to seven years. If the player doesn't like the conditions or their role, they can't move on their own to another team. Teams are also free to pay players less than the minimum wage legally. Lobbying by baseball teams led to Congress passing the Save America's Pastime Act in 2018. It allowed MLB teams to exempt minor leaguers from minimum wage requirements.Simon Rosenblum-Larson was a pitcher in the Tampa Bay Rays organization until earlier in 2022. He made it up to Double-A before getting released."Over the course of my minor league career, I never made more than about just over $10,000 in a season; that's before taxes," Rosenblum-Larson said. "There's no way to make a living playing minor league baseball. You are losing money every single year you play."Both during and after his time playing, he got involved with More Than Baseball. Now as program director, he advocates for players to make more and live better than he and his teammates did. "Hourly players are often working 10 to 12 hour days, six days a week, and that doesn't include travel time to and from games," Rosenblum-Larson said. "That doesn't include bus trips and things like that. It doesn't include required team events that you might have to attend during the day. So, you're looking at 60-hour workweeks at a minimum, and making $400 a week at 60-hour workweeks is quite a bit lower than what the average American is pulling in."Rosenblum-Larson's