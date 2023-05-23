The Texas Rangers officially announced plans to sell the Hickory Crawdads to Diamond Baseball Holdings on Tuesday.

The Record first reported on the sale in April. The sale to Diamond Baseball, which owns more than a dozen minor league teams around the country, has been approved by the MLB Professional Development Leagues, according to a news release from the Rangers.

Even with the sale, the team will remain an affiliate of the Texas Rangers and the team’s current leadership will remain in place. Crawdads General Manager Douglas Locascio said Crawdads fans should not expect to see their experience change.

“The average fan, without reading an article or seeing the post, they won’t know an inch of difference,” Locascio said.

Locascio said last month the team’s lease with the city of Hickory for L.P. Frans Stadium runs through 2032.

John Blake, the Rangers executive vice president of communications, said the team expects “the transaction to be official very shortly.”

While Blake did not go into detail about the reasons for the sale, he said: “This transaction was made in the best interest of the Rangers organization from both a baseball and business perspective.”

The team has not revealed the cost of the sale. The Rangers purchased the team in 2017 from the original ownership group of local businessmen who brought the team to Hickory in the early 1990s.

The Crawdads won South Atlantic League titles in 2002, 2004 and 2015 in the team's 30-plus years in Hickory.