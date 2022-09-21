 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Test your trivia knowledge at senior center event

  • 0

HICKORY — Test your knowledge with afternoon or evening trivia at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St., SW, on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 1:30 or 5:30 p.m.

Call 828-328-2269 to register.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: Putin announces partial mobilization in Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert