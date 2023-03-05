Hickory’s Michael Nash has lunch in his Model 3 Tesla a couple of times a week.

He grabs a bite to eat, parks behind the Sheetz gas station just off Interstate 40’s Exit 126 and hooks his car up to the only Tesla Supercharger in the city.

Nash, 47, says he does a significant amount of driving in his job, and he can go about 275 miles on a full charge.

Getting to a full charge can take as little as 25 minutes with the supercharger, he said. As the car charged, Nash noted he was up to 62% of a full charge and his cost was $8.41.

Nash said he has saved a great deal of money converting to an electric car versus a gasoline-powered vehicle.

He added that having an electric vehicle requires a thoughtful approach. If you are low on gas, he said, there are thousands of options. There is only one supercharger in all of Hickory, although Nash said he has a home charging system, too.

A quick online search reveals superchargers as nearby as Old Fort, Mooresville and Charlotte.