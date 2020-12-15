 Skip to main content
Ten-year-old’s shooting death determined to be self-inflicted
Ten-year-old’s shooting death determined to be self-inflicted

The gunshot that killed a 10-year-old in Conover was self-inflicted, according to officials with the Catawba County Sheriff's Office, following preliminary autopsy results.

On Dec. 11 a 10-year-old boy in Conover died from a gunshot wound at a residence in Woodleaf Court in Conover, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article.

Capt. Aaron Turk said an adult family member was home at the time of the incident.

“We are continuing to investigate in an effort to determine if this incident was accidental or intentional,” Turk said.

