‘Tell my kids I love them:' Beloved Hickory High employee battles COVID-19
'Tell my kids I love them:' Beloved Hickory High employee battles COVID-19

Barbara Conger said the last things her husband mentioned before he was put on a ventilator were his job and his kids.

“I was with him for about an hour before he was put on the (ventilator), and he asked me to tell his boss, ‘Tell the guys to take care of my school.’ And then the last thing he said to me was, ‘I know they already know it, but tell my kids that I love them,’” said Barbara.

Larry Conger tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 27 and has been hospitalized since Jan. 1. He and Barbara have been married for 44 years and have three children, three grandchildren and countless friends.

Larry is also the head of maintenance at Hickory High School. Barbara said he has worked there for about 17 years. “He loves his job, and he is so dedicated. He’s kind of the unofficial Hickory High School historian,” she laughed.

Adam Huckabee, director of facilities at Hickory Public Schools, says Larry is an integral part of his department. He is one of Larry’s supervisors.

“Not only does he have extensive knowledge of all things in building maintenance, but he has a very patient, kind and caring character that stems from his faith in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” Huckabee said.

He added that Conger puts the needs of others, including coworkers and students, ahead of his own. "You can easily see that Larry’s work at Hickory High School is not just a job to him, but a real desire of his to serve others.”

On Dec. 27, Larry and Barbara went to a local urgent care to get a rapid test for COVID-19. “I didn’t have as many symptoms as Larry did, but we both tested positive,” Barbara said. “After that he just kept getting sicker.” She has since made a full recovery.

Barbara, her sister, and her daughters kept a close check on Larry’s oxygen levels while he was home. When she posted his levels on Facebook, a family member reached out and told the couple that Larry needed to go to a hospital.

“She said his oxygen levels were too low, and we needed to get him to the emergency room,” Barbara said. That was almost a month ago.

Larry is currently on a ventilator on the COVID-19 floor of Catawba Valley Medical Center. “I can’t say enough good things about the doctors and nurses at CVMC,” Barbara said. “They deserve applause for the care and devotion they are showing to their patients right now.”

Barbara is hopeful that Larry will be healed soon. “It’s been a roller coaster, but we are both Christians and the Lord has given me a settled peace,” she said. “I look forward to him coming home.”

Barbara describes Larry as kind-hearted, a dedicated husband and father, and a kid at heart. “He brings so much joy to my life — he’s my smile,” she said.

Principal Rebecca Tuttle said, “When people ask how would I describe Hickory High school, two words come to mind: Larry Conger. Larry is the epitome of what Hickory High stands for and is all about,” she said.

Tuttle says students and staff look forward to Larry’s recovery and return. “He embraces every teacher, serves them in all capacities, and loves on our students each and every day,” she said. “Larry is the glue at Hickory High School that holds so many of our pieces together. We desperately miss him and are praying for him and his family daily. We eagerly anticipate his return.”

Now 66, Larry went back to school when he was 50 to get his GED. “He had dropped out of Hickory High when he was younger, but he went back to finish. It’s cool how the Lord set it up for him to go back to Hickory High like this,” Barbara said. “He loves to talk with the students and be an encourager to them to get their diploma.”

Michelle Boyce, class of 2019, has been keeping up with Larry on Facebook since her graduation. “Four short years and every single day when I saw his face, I smiled,” she said.

“Larry Conger made high school better for me and he made memories with me,” Boyce continued. “Abundantly more than just his role as a maintenance man, he’s my friend.”

Since Larry’s illness, Barbara has been overwhelmed with support from the community. “You always have those close people in your life who always reach out in a time of need, but I’ve been amazed at how many people have reached out to me,” she said.

“If you concentrate on what’s bad in this world, you’re not focusing on the right thing,” she continued. “This situation has shown me that people want to be kind and nice; I believe in the good of people.”

Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record. 

 

Hickory High School staff messages to Larry

Larry,

You were the first person to make me feel welcome at Hickory High. You have looked after me and made sure I have everything I need. Your kindness has made me feel at home. I love our talks about church and just catching up. Your stories have kept me entertained and given me a time to unwind. I miss seeing you early each morning. You make every day bright for me. I pray for you!

All my love,

Aimee Lovejoy

New to HHS, I quickly learned that getting to know Larry was key to my success. Larry cares about you as a person and feeds you with what you need to be successful at HHS. From the simple things, like always greeting you with a smile and a friendly conversation that sets a positive attitude for your day, to finding you a restored desk chair, painting your classroom, readjusting your thermostat over and over, to provide a comfortable learning environment for your classes. Larry definitely cares for and feeds us.

Looking forward to seeing you back in the building soon! You are in my thoughts and prayers. Miss you Larry! Thanks for everything you do.

Catherine Overbeck

Hey Larry,

You hold a very special place in my heart! You have lifted me up in prayer at some critical times in my life; so please know I am continuously in prayer for you! This is my SOS message to you, Superman! Get well soon and come on back to HHS because we miss you so much!!! We are ready to hear your testimony from YOU!

Jeanne Turner

After leaving Hickory High and coming back years later, what a treat it was to see you upon my return. You are a true "go-to" guy, a great worker, and just simply a great person. You are in my prayers, and I can't wait to see you back

Andy Blevins

Larry, what can I say? You have made my life at Hickory High so enjoyable. I remember my first day on campus. You came to my room and found out I didn't know anything about the campus. So the walking tour began. You took me to secret places and an old theater stage. Do you remember when I tripped going up the stairs? Well I actually broke my toe but never told anyone. When it hurts, I think of you and SMILE!!!! I miss you. Get well soon.

Laura Hilldebran

