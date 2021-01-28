‘Tell my kids I love them:' Beloved Hickory High employee battles COVID-19

Barbara Conger said the last things her husband mentioned before he was put on a ventilator were his job and his kids.

“I was with him for about an hour before he was put on the (ventilator), and he asked me to tell his boss, ‘Tell the guys to take care of my school.’ And then the last thing he said to me was, ‘I know they already know it, but tell my kids that I love them,’” said Barbara.

Larry Conger tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 27 and has been hospitalized since Jan. 1. He and Barbara have been married for 44 years and have three children, three grandchildren and countless friends.

Larry is also the head of maintenance at Hickory High School. Barbara said he has worked there for about 17 years. “He loves his job, and he is so dedicated. He’s kind of the unofficial Hickory High School historian,” she laughed.

Adam Huckabee, director of facilities at Hickory Public Schools, says Larry is an integral part of his department. He is one of Larry’s supervisors.

“Not only does he have extensive knowledge of all things in building maintenance, but he has a very patient, kind and caring character that stems from his faith in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” Huckabee said.