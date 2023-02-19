HICKORY — Teens interested in coding are invited to participate in a program in The Learning Lab at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Monday, March 6, at 5:30 p.m.

In this program, you will learn coding basics, how to use Arduino, and touch circuitry. The Arduino will hold the color-changing code for a lightbulb. Connect the Arduino to a plant and watch as touching the leaves changes the color of the lightbulb. A Hickory Public Library card is required to register.

A program on stop motion animation will be offered on Saturday, March 11, from 2-4 p.m. Teens interested in filmmaking are invited to The Learning Lab to make their very own stop motion short. Learn the origins of stop motion animation, the storyboarding process, and how to use the Stop Motion Studio App. Use props and backdrops to bring your imagination to life. A Hickory Public Library card is required to register.

Registration is required. To register or for more information call 828-304-0500 or visit the library online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.