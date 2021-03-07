Teens invited to learn simple microwave recipes

NEWTON — Does your teen want to learn to cook? Do you have a high-schooler who will be leaving for college soon and wants to have a few handy recipes?

Point them toward the Catawba County Library, which is hosting a four-week series designed to teach teens how to make hearty, filling dishes using the microwave. April Vigardt from the NC Cooperative Extension will lead 30-minute Zoom sessions demonstrating how to assemble and cook the simple but delicious meals.

The first class takes place at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, and will guide participants through the steps of preparing an omelet. The library will provide some ingredients for each recipe in weekly kits, but if registration fills up, teens are also welcome to attend the Zoom session by supplying their own ingredients or to simply watch and learn the process.

Successive classes will feature recipes for microwave enchiladas (Wednesday, March 17), chili (Wednesday, March 24), and eggless chocolate mug cake (Wednesday, March 31). To register for any or all of the sessions, visit https://tinyurl.com/CatCoMicrowave or call 828-465-8665.

For more details about library services and resources, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8664, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit www.facebook.com/catawbacountylibrarysystem.