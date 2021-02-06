Teens invited to compete in trivia event

NEWTON — Do you love the Harry Potter series of books by J.K. Rowling? Do you binge-watch the movies regularly?

The Catawba County Library is inviting teens and their families to show off their knowledge of the Harry Potter universe in a trivia competition on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m.

The live Zoom session will accommodate up to 25 teams or individuals. To participate, register at https://tinyurl.com/cclshptrivia by Feb. 7 or call 828-465-8665.

Zoom links will be emailed out the day before the program.

Players are encouraged to dress in costume or wear Harry Potter gear for the competition, which will award prizes and bragging rights to the winning Potterheads.

For the best experience, participants should connect two devices, one for the Zoom meeting and the other to answer multiple-choice questions and have points awarded in real-time using Kahoot! Players can use the Kahoot! website or download the free Kahoot! app.