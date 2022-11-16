Teens apologize to Hickory City Council for vandalism as part of Teen Court program

When community members come to address the Hickory City Council, they usually do so to voice concerns or make a request.

It’s rare that a speaker at a council meeting will offer an apology, but that’s exactly what two teenagers did at Tuesday’s council meeting.

The teens — 16-year-old Abisai and 17-year-old Jennifer — stood before the council to read letters expressing remorse for having taken down city signs.

“I hope by completing my community hours, I can help repair the damages I caused,” Abisai said. “I will learn from my mistakes and not continue to partake in immature actions in the future.”

Jennifer said she was “sincerely sorry for the damages I have caused” and said she would make things right by paying restitution and completing community service.

Mayor Hank Guess commended Abisai and Jennifer for their public apologies and accepted them on behalf of the council. “We appreciate your sincerity and the fact that you came here to apologize, so that means a lot,” Guess said.

The teens’ apologies were part of the sentence they received as part of the Catawba County Teen Court, a diversion program started in March which offers certain juvenile offenders an alternative to regular prosecution.

Christopher White and Cathy Starnes, representatives of the Teen Court, appeared before the council to provide some details on the program.

White said the court is open to minors ages 13 to 17. The courts are staffed almost entirely by teens, who serve as attorneys, jurors, clerks and bailiffs while local attorneys act as the judge.

As a condition of participation in the program, defendants must acknowledge their wrongdoing, so the purpose of the hearing is to determine sentencing, White said.

The juvenile defendants are automatically required to participate in community service and to serve as jurors for other Teen Court cases. White said the jurors can impose other conditions, as in the case of Jennifer and Abisai, who were sentenced to make the public apology. “Teen Court is based on a concept called restorative justice, and it just looks at justice a bit differently in that we look at who was harmed, who caused the harm and how do we repair it? How do we make things right?” White said.

He said the Teen Court deals with a wide range of offenses, from fights, threats and vandalism to at least one case of sexual battery. In many cases, the defendants are first-time offenders who have made a bad decision, Starnes and White said.

White and Starnes said they expect the number of participants in the program will total around 48 by the end of the year.

They also noted that the Teen Court process has inspired some of the participants to pursue careers in the legal field, with at least three current teen attorneys planning to attend law school.

Starnes said the program does write letters of recommendation.