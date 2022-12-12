Teen writing club meets at Hickory library

HICKORY — Do you know a teenager who loves to write or tell stories? If so, they are invited to a teen writing club. The new club, Point of View, is for young writers and storytellers of all levels. The club will meet on the second Monday of each month from 5-5:45 p.m. at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. The next meeting is Jan. 9.

Each month at Point of View, teens will play storytelling games, share writing tips, complete writing challenges, and more. Young writers are welcome to also share their writings, but this is not at all required. Whether your teen is new to writing or is experienced, they are welcome.

This program is free and open to the public. No registration is required for this program. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. For information about this event or Hickory Public Library, call 828-304-0500 or visit www.hickorync.gov/library.