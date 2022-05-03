Teen Wearable Art Workshop scheduled

HICKORY — Teens are invited to learn art techniques from local artist Melissa Crosson for creating their own fabric-based art projects from sneakers, to shirts, to canvas bags. The Teen Wearable Art Workshop will be held Monday, May 16, at 4:30 p.m. at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

In this workshop, leaders will be designing canvas bags, but teens are welcome to bring in white canvas sneakers to design if interested. Canvas bags and paints are supplied by the library. This program is recommended for teens 13-18 years of age. Space is limited so registration is required. Register at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/event/wearable-art-workshop-with-artist-melissa-crosson/

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.