Teen painting party to be at the Hiddenite Center

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center announces a painting party specially designed just for high schoolers and teens (ages 14-18).

This event will be held at the Hiddenite Center’s Education Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road, on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Instructor Abby Moretz will guide young painters as they work on their artworks. Teens will learn various painting techniques as they complete their artworks on 11-by-14-inch canvases.

The Hiddenite Center will provide all art materials and refreshments.

The cost for this event is $20 for Friends of the Center and $25 for non-members. Painting parties are community favorites. Register soon to save your spot or give a painting experience gift to your favorite teen.

Visit hiddenitearts.org to access the online registration link or call 828-632-6966 to register by phone. To book private painting parties with Abby Moretz, call 828-632-6966 or email info@hiddenitearts.org.