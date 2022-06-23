Teen Night After Hours planned at recreation center

HICKORY — The Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department will host Teen Night After Hours at the Highland Recreation Center on the following Fridays: July 1, July 15, July 29, and August 12.

The program is from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and is designed to give teenagers ages 13-16 a fun-filled Friday night of activities in a safe environment after the recreation center is closed to the public. This engaging program will include games, a field trip, a movie night, and a glow-in-the-dark night! The price per night is $5 per participant.

Registration for Teen Night After Hours is available online at https://hickory.activityreg.com/ and is limited to 20 participants. (Participants can register up to two days before the program start date.)

Contact Molly Hampton at 828-328-3997 or via email at mhampton@hickorync.gov for more information.