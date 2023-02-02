Newton police say a 15-year-old male student brought a loaded handgun and marijuana to a basketball game at Newton-Conover High School on Jan. 27.

The student did not pull the gun or open fire. He was approached by Newton police after a school administrator said he appeared impaired and smelled of marijuana. Police said the juvenile was apprehended after a brief altercation.

“While there were no threats made to anyone during this incident, this is a grim reminder to all firearm owners that the security of your firearms is not only required by law, but could be the cause of a needless death in our communities,” Newton Police Chief Vidal A. Sipe said in a news release. “Rest assured that if this investigation reveals negligence on the part of the legal owner of the firearm, or any other adult, proper charges will be pursued.”

The news release from the Newton Police Department said the 15-year-old, a student of the Newton-Conover City Schools system, was taken to the Newton Police Department. A .40 caliber Glock handgun with an extended magazine and marijuana were recovered from him. The student was turned over to juvenile services and a juvenile petition was issued for possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm on school property.

Newton-Conover City Schools wrote in a news release that: “Newton-Conover City Schools takes the safety and security of our students, staff and community very seriously. As such, additional safety precautions were already in our plans for future school events. Equipment previously ordered to enhance our safety efforts arrived this week and, with training, we intend to have this equipment in place for our next athletic events scheduled in two weeks. We will communicate more about that to all of our stakeholders when the equipment is in place and after training has been completed.”

The student is in custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice and is scheduled to appear in District Court in Newton on Feb. 3.