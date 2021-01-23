Teen Christmas provides library resource bags

HICKORY — The Catawba County United Way Teen Christmas thanks three agencies that worked together to build a special gift for 398 needy teenagers during the annual Christmas Bureau in December.

The Catawba County Library and the Hickory Public Library systems provided information regarding library resources available for teens who are currently preforming most of their schoolwork at home. In addition to this, the Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry supplied each student with a flash drive to help with online work.

A gift item of jewelry was also stapled to bags given to females. The jewelry was handmade by Teen Christmas supporter Lynne Sparks who, recently passed away. Teen Christmas believes this unified endeavor will be an academic blessing to teens of Catawba County who lack valuable learning resources. For more information about the Catawba County United Way Teen Christmas, call 828-327-6851.