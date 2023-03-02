HICKORY — TEDxHickory announces its 10-year anniversary celebration, taking place on Saturday, April 22, with the theme of "The Power of X." The event, which will be held at the Belk Centrum Auditorium at Lenoir-Rhyne University, promises to be a captivating and thought-provoking experience for attendees.

The Power of X represents the unknown, the untapped potential that lies within each of us. This year's event will feature a lineup of dynamic speakers who will deliver inspiring talks on a wide range of topics, from technology to social justice to environmental sustainability. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions and connect with other members of the community who are passionate about shaping the future.

"We are excited to celebrate 10 years of TEDxHickory and the incredible ideas that have been shared on our stage," said Hani Nassar, lead organizer of TEDxHickory. "Our theme for this year's event, The Power of X, represents the limitless potential that exists within us all. We can't wait to explore the unknown and discover what new horizons we will uncover together."

Tickets for the TEDxHickory 10-year anniversary event are available now on Eventbrite.

For more information about TEDxHickory and the 10-year anniversary event, visit https://www.tedxhickory.com/.

In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TEDTalks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x equals independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized (Subject to certain rules and regulations). Follow TEDx Hickory on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TEDxHickory/

TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to ideas worth spreading. Started as a four-day conference in California 30 years ago, TED has grown to support its mission with multiple initiatives. The two annual TED conferences invite the world’s leading thinkers and doers to speak. These talks are then made available at TED.com. TED speakers have included Bill Gates, Jane Goodall, Elizabeth Gilbert, Sir Richard Branson, Nandan Nilekani, Philippe Starck, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Sal Khan and Daniel Kahneman.