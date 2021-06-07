Tech-Savvy Innovative Educator Awards presented

HICKORY — A total of 44 educators in Catawba County have been awarded the Tech-Savvy Innovative Educator Award through K-64.

"K-64, along with our community and supporters, is pleased to recognize our educators in Catawba County for embracing, adapting, engaging, collaborating, developing and succeeding in the spirit of a Tech-Savvy Educator during the 2020-21 academic year,” said Chris Reese, executive director for K-64.

The awards highlight one of K-64’s guiding principles and honors educators who demonstrated a mastery of innovation with remote learning and integrating technology into the curriculum throughout this year.

“Over the past 15 months, our teachers have been tasked with personalizing learning by quickly and effectively developing and implementing a quality digital learning environment,” said Heather Mullins, Chief Academic Officer for Newton-Conover City Schools.