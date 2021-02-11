 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teachers to get COVID-19 vaccine, cluster reported at Maiden Middle
0 comments
top story

Teachers to get COVID-19 vaccine, cluster reported at Maiden Middle

{{featured_button_text}}

North Carolina teachers will start getting the COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 24. Local health departments plan to work with schools and day cares to schedule appointments.

Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Sec. Mandy Cohen announced Wednesday that the state will move into the third group of people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 24, starting with teachers. The remainder of the third group, essential frontline workers, will be eligible to be vaccinated on March 10.

Catawba County Public Health, Catawba Valley Health System and Frye Regional Medical Center plan to work directly with the school systems and other employers to vaccinate educators and child care providers.

Remaining essential workers will be eligible on March 10. Those may include critical manufacturing employees, essential goods workers like grocery and pharmacy employees, food and agriculture workers like meat packaging workers and restaurant employees, public health workers, public safety employees and transportation workers.

The state decided to start with only a portion of frontline workers — education and child care — because the vaccine supply is still limited, according to a press release from NCDHHS.

The first group, eligible on Feb. 24, includes teachers, bus drivers, custodians, maintenance staff and food service workers. Staff of child care centers, charter schools, private schools and preschools are included.

“I am grateful to all of our educators and school personnel for going above and beyond in this pandemic to care for children and help them continue to learn,” Cooper said Wednesday. “Starting with a smaller number of group three frontline essential workers helps providers streamline vaccine distribution effectively and efficiently."

No appointments are being made for essential workers yet in Catawba County, according to a press release from Catawba County Public Health. More information will be available to employers later.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Caldwell County Health Department plans to focus on vaccinating education and child care workers for two weeks starting Feb. 24, according to a county press release. After that, the county will return to prioritizing people over 65 and health care workers.

“Demand for vaccine has exceeded the supply here in Caldwell County,” Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin said in the release. “We still have people 65 and older waiting to receive their vaccine, and over the next two weeks, we will concentrate on vaccinating this age group before we move into the state-required vaccination of teachers and day care workers.”

This week, Catawba County Schools saw another cluster reported in a school. Maiden Middle School has eight COVID-19 cases linked to a cluster, according to an update from the state. There are seven students and one staff member who tested positive for COVID-19.

A cluster was reported last week at St. Stephens Elementary School.

Case count

Catawba County reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the health department.

The county has seen 16,394 cases since the pandemic began.

The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus dropped to 44 on Thursday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

There are 263 county resident deaths related to COVID-19.

North Carolina reported 4,568 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 810,466, according to NCDHHS.

There are 2,185 people hospitalized with the virus and 10,294 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

66 new cases

16,394 total cases

44 hospitalized

263 deaths

15,268 recovered

16,193 vaccinated

Burke County

40 new cases

9,045 total cases

9 hospitalized

127 deaths

8,000 recovered

10,345 vaccinated

Caldwell County

37 new cases

8,194 total cases

29 hospitalized

119 deaths

6,932 recovered

9,959 vaccinated

Alexander County

13 new cases

3,717 total cases

13 hospitalized

71 deaths

1,945 recovered

3,507 vaccinated

North Carolina

4,568 new cases

810,466 total cases

2,185 hospitalized

10,294 deaths

730,454 recovered

1,116,589 vaccinated

Caldwell and Burke county data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine

Eligible people can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health by signing up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or calling 828-695-6650.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden remarks weren't trial prediction

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert