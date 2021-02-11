Teachers to get COVID-19 vaccine, cluster reported at Maiden Middle

“I am grateful to all of our educators and school personnel for going above and beyond in this pandemic to care for children and help them continue to learn,” Cooper said Wednesday. “Starting with a smaller number of group three frontline essential workers helps providers streamline vaccine distribution effectively and efficiently."

No appointments are being made for essential workers yet in Catawba County, according to a press release from Catawba County Public Health. More information will be available to employers later.

The Caldwell County Health Department plans to focus on vaccinating education and child care workers for two weeks starting Feb. 24, according to a county press release. After that, the county will return to prioritizing people over 65 and health care workers.

“Demand for vaccine has exceeded the supply here in Caldwell County,” Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin said in the release. “We still have people 65 and older waiting to receive their vaccine, and over the next two weeks, we will concentrate on vaccinating this age group before we move into the state-required vaccination of teachers and day care workers.”