Teachers to get COVID-19 vaccine, cluster reported at Maiden Middle

North Carolina teachers will start getting the COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 24. Local health departments plan to work with schools and day cares to schedule appointments.
Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Sec. Mandy Cohen announced Wednesday that the state will move into the third group of people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 24, starting with teachers. The remainder of the third group, essential frontline workers, will be eligible to be vaccinated on March 10.
Catawba County Public Health, Catawba Valley Health System and Frye Regional Medical Center plan to work directly with the school systems and other employers to vaccinate educators and child care providers.
Remaining essential workers will be eligible on March 10. Those may include critical manufacturing employees, essential goods workers like grocery and pharmacy employees, food and agriculture workers like meat packaging workers and restaurant employees, public health workers, public safety employees and transportation workers.
The state decided to start with only a portion of frontline workers — education and child care — because the vaccine supply is still limited, according to a press release from NCDHHS.
The first group, eligible on Feb. 24, includes teachers, bus drivers, custodians, maintenance staff and food service workers. Staff of child care centers, charter schools, private schools and preschools are included.
“I am grateful to all of our educators and school personnel for going above and beyond in this pandemic to care for children and help them continue to learn,” Cooper said Wednesday. “Starting with a smaller number of group three frontline essential workers helps providers streamline vaccine distribution effectively and efficiently."
No appointments are being made for essential workers yet in Catawba County, according to a press release from Catawba County Public Health. More information will be available to employers later.
The Caldwell County Health Department plans to focus on vaccinating education and child care workers for two weeks starting Feb. 24, according to a county press release. After that, the county will return to prioritizing people over 65 and health care workers.
“Demand for vaccine has exceeded the supply here in Caldwell County,” Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin said in the release. “We still have people 65 and older waiting to receive their vaccine, and over the next two weeks, we will concentrate on vaccinating this age group before we move into the state-required vaccination of teachers and day care workers.”
This week, Catawba County Schools saw another cluster reported in a school. Maiden Middle School has eight COVID-19 cases linked to a cluster, according to an update from the state. There are seven students and one staff member who tested positive for COVID-19.
A cluster was reported last week at St. Stephens Elementary School.
Case count
Catawba County reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the health department.
The county has seen 16,394 cases since the pandemic began.
The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus dropped to 44 on Thursday, according to Catawba County Public Health.
There are 263 county resident deaths related to COVID-19.
North Carolina reported 4,568 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 810,466, according to NCDHHS.
There are 2,185 people hospitalized with the virus and 10,294 people have died.