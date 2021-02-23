Teacher vaccinations begin this week

“We are all super pumped and thankful our staff has the opportunity to receive the vaccination,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

School staff are excited to be vaccinated after nearly a year of dealing with the COVID-19 virus.

“We have had an overwhelming response from staff who have signed up for the vaccination,” Stover said. “Our staff is excited and thankful because all of them realize the importance of getting students back in school safely, and protecting others from the spread of COVID-19.”

Hickory Public Schools staff are feeling excited as well, Hickory Public Schools Director of Communications Beverly Snowden said. The vaccine brings a sense of relief, she said.

People who qualify for the vaccine as health care workers or people over 65 will still be vaccinated and the county will continue to make appointments for them, Killian said.

The state has not given the county any additional doses of the vaccine as it moves forward into new phases of vaccine eligibility.

The state plans to open eligibility for frontline essential workers on March 10.

Case count

Catawba County reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and two new deaths.