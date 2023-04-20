NEWTON — Lindsay Presnell, social studies teacher at Maiden High School, was recently selected to attend the Supreme Court Summer Institute in Washington, DC, hosted by Street Law this June.
The honor is awarded to only 60 teachers across the country each year. Presnell will spend a week in DC at the Supreme Court and surrounding law firms attending lectures and deliberations about current and past cases. The Supreme Court Summer Institute equips classroom teachers with strategies and content to strengthen and expand the way they teach about the Supreme Court of the United States and its cases.