Taylorsville woman who embezzled $15 million from company to be sentenced in November

Donna Steele, right, walks into federal court in Charlotte in January to plead guilty in an embezzlement scheme. She is accompanied by attorney Ronald Frey.

A Taylorsville woman who embezzled more than $15 million from her former company will learn her fate on Nov. 3.

The sentencing of Donna Osowitt Steele will come nearly 10 months after she pleaded guilty to wire fraud in federal court. She faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

She has already agreed to pay restitution and reached an agreement with prosecutors to begin early repayment by liquidating some assets.

Steele previously served as CEO of TIGRA USA, a Hickory affiliate of a German-based company. In that role, Steele funneled millions of dollars of company money to her side business and for personal use on trips and items such as luxury apparel and jewelry.

In letters submitted to the court in the months since Steele’s guilty plea, people who once worked under Steele castigated her as a manipulative liar who “created an atmosphere of fear and instability within the workplace.”

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

