A Taylorsville woman died in a vehicle collision in Alexander County on Wednesday morning.

Omie Troxell Echerd, 79, of Taylorsville, died at the scene of the crash along U.S. Highway 64, N.C. State Highway Patrol Master Trooper Christopher Casey said in a news release.

On Wednesday at 9:15 a.m., the N.C. State Highway Patrol investigated a fatal collision in Alexander County on U.S. Highway 64 near Liberty Grove Church Road. A 2018 Toyota C-HR was attempting to turn left from a private driveway and pulled into the path of a westbound 2003 Ford F-350, Casey said.

The driver of the Ford, Wyatt Gabriel Killian, 18, of Hiddenite, and a passenger were not injured, Casey said. Echerd was driving the Toyota.

No charges will be filed in this case, Casey said.

U.S. Highway 64 was closed in the area for approximately three hours, Casey said.