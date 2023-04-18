Taylorsville Town Manager David Odom died Monday, according to WACB 860AM.

Taylorsville Mayor George Holleman confirmed Tuesday that Odom had died. Holleman said Odom served the town for nearly 20 years.

“(Odom) was a valuable member of the town, county and community,” Holleman said. “He will be greatly missed.”

Holleman said Odom previously served as a member of the Alexander County School Board and was a former Alexander County Commissioner. Holleman said Odom also volunteered with the Central Alexander Fire Department.

Odom was 52 years old, according to an article by Richard C. Gilbert with WACB 860AM.