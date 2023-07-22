I was ready to leave, already in my car in the parking lot of the Memory Lane store at Kidd Farm in Taylorsville, when store owner De’Neane Kidd tapped on my front passenger window, prompting me to open it.

De’Neane reached inside, handing me a good-sized whoopie pie. With a thank you, I accepted the cream-filled chocolate treat, vowing I’d give it to my husband. A half mile down the road, I decided to eat just a few bites. For research’s sake, of course. Oh what yum! Two soft devil’s food-like circles sandwiching just enough cream filling to enhance the sweet experience.

A few more bites wouldn’t hurt. Then I enclosed the whoopie pie in its plastic wrapping. I drove a few more miles, looked over at the whoopie pie, unwrapped it and ate every last bite.

If everything De’Neane makes is as good as that whoopie pie, she should win prizes. Actually, her garlic jelly won the Ball Award at the Stokes County Fair several years ago.

I met De’Neane at the Conover Farmers Market, where she was selling jams, jellies, pickles and so forth. All made by her hands. We talked a few minutes, when the topic turned to beets, causing De’Neane to rattle off a list of beet recipes: pickled, cinnamon, kickin’ with hot peppers, spicy with onions, savory, lemon, and relish with red cabbage and horseradish. I felt like I was talking to the Bubba Blue character from “Forrest Gump” when he listed all the ways to prepare shrimp.

When De’Neane said she made all sorts of jellies, including 70 kinds of pepper jellies and 72 kinds of drink mixes as well as a host of other goodies, I told her I’d be visiting her store.

It’s a jam-packed former home. There’s a Christmas room; food room; pink room with baby items, dog treats, and so on. And there’s a kitchen room with handmade aprons, adult bibs, chef hats and more. In addition to all the food De’Neane prepares, including her very popular fried pies, she sews a lot of the stuff that she sells. And she sells for others. “I have 34 vendors,” said De’Neane.

We sat on the building’s front porch while De’Neane told me about her past. “I grew up on a century farm,” she said. “In Surry County.” Her family raised tobacco, beef cattle, hogs, corn, soybeans, and hay.

“From the beginning, I knew how to work hard,” De’Neane pointed out. “When I was 5, my job was driving the tobacco seeds through the fields.”

De’Neane’s been in Taylorsville about five years. She’s married to Billy Watson, a Taylorsville native.

The people of Taylorsville have given De’Neane her life back. They rallied around her when they heard her only child, 13-year-old William G., had died in a house fire on the Surry County farm.

Before William G.’s death, De’Neane and Billy had a home in Taylorsville and maintained the home and farm in Surry County with Billy doing most of the traveling back and forth.

De’Neane pointed out all the Taylorsville history in Billy’s family, calling the Watsons “deep rooted” in the area. At one time, they owned Watson’s Feed Mill. Then Billy opened Watson’s Lumber Yard, which he later sold “for it to become an industrial park,” said De’Neane. Billy’s now retired from MDI where he drove a truck. All along there was a family farm in Taylorsville. Part of it continues to be in Billy’s family. And the house in which De’Neane has set up shop used to be the home of one of Billy’s ancestors.

With William G. gone, De’Neane began staying in Taylorsville. Naturally she was bereft and not really living. Billy was gone a lot due to driving the MDI truck. Caring Taylorsville residents convinced De’Neane she needed something to do, so she began selling at farmers markets again. She’d both managed and sold at farmers markets before her son’s death. “William G. would go along with me,” said De’Neane, who sold items she’d made as well as produce she’d grown. She also owned a store in Surry County.

In 2018, De’Neane sold canned items, baked goods, fried pies, and what De’Neane calls her “toast toppers” at the Taylorsville Farmers Market and the Taylorsville Apple Festival.

After the festival, Billy saw De’Neane’s inventory in the couple’s living room — and people were coming to the house to buy things, so he made a suggestion. “If you’re going to keep doing this, we’re going to find you a building,” De’Neane recounted.

In 2020, De’Neane moved into a building next door. A year later, she moved into her current place at 936 on N.C. Highway 90 in Taylorsville. She said people thought she was crazy for opening a business during the pandemic, “but the community kept buying stuff,” said De’Neane.

“We have a toast topper club now,” said De’Neane. “Buy a toast topper — anything in a mason jar — jam, jelly, pickles, drink mixes, butters and get your card punched. Twelve punches and you get a free toast topper.” Patrons can also bring in 12 empty jars and get a free filled one.

“When I’m fully stocked, there are 270 different kinds of toast toppers,” said De’Neane. “A lot of them are family recipes.”

De’Neane, who has a degree in home economics and business management from Appalachian State University, also maintains a vegetable garden. In the winter, she sews and crochets.

Upstairs at the current shop, De’Neane and others have taught classes about sewing, painting, knitting and how to use essential oils. “If someone wants a class, I know enough people to find a teacher and the students,” said De’Neane.

Lately, customers, especially the younger ones, have been asking De’Neane to teach them how to make jelly. She said she’ll do it if she gets enough people to participate.

Before I left De’Neane’s store, I asked her if there was anything she wanted me to say to the people who read this story. “A special thank you to Billy for all his love and support, and Anita Stanton for doing the labels [for jars and containers], for all the friends and vendors for their love and support, and thank you to all the customers.”

Oh, did I mention De’Neane’s eight flavors of ciders or that she has friends who bottle the ciders for her?

I think De’Neane ought to host a TV show. She could be the 21st century Betty Feezor.

Who was Betty Feezor? Our State magazine wrote this about Betty Feezor in 2022: "From 1953 to 1977, fans in the Charlotte area could tune in to WBTV every weekday at 1 p.m. to watch Betty Feezor prepare delicious recipes, dole out expert decorating advice, and charm the camera with the warm demeanor of a veteran hostess. Her eponymous show was one of the most popular programs ever broadcast on a local television station." Here is a link to the article that features a recipe by Feezor: https://www.ourstate.com/a-taste-of-fame/

The Memory Lane store at Kidd Farm is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, except during farmers market months when she opens at 1 p.m. on Saturdays.