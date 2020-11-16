Taylorsville man wins $1 million lottery; plans to use it on daughter’s education

Jonathan Hayes of Taylorsville won a $1 million lottery last week. He says he plans to put the money towards his daughter’s education,

Hayes, a landscaping company owner, stopped to buy a new Holiday Countdown scratch-off game at the R Shoppe on N.C. 16 South in Taylorsville on Thursday, according to a press release from the North Carolina Education Lottery

“I stopped at the store, grabbed a ticket,” Hayes said in the release. “Came home, had a sandwich, and I scratched it off then I fell out of my chair!”

He said he and his wife know exactly how to use the cash.

“We’re just going to invest it primarily in my daughter’s education,” Hayes said. “Make sure that’s something that she won’t have to worry about so that she can come out of college debt free, hopefully.”

His daughter, who will be 9 in January, has no idea of the gift her parents have just given her, according to the release.

“When I came out of school, my parents helped me with my education,” Hayes recalled. “But I still had college debt and stuff to pay when I got out of school. It’s just a comforting feeling to know that this is going to take a burden off of her.”