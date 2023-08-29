A Taylorsville man died in a single-vehicle crash Monday on Rink Dam Road in Alexander County.

Michael Franklin Rockette, 43, died at the scene after running off the highway on Rink Dam Road near Sam Poole Land, N.C. State Highway Patrol Master Trooper Christopher Casey said.

Rockette was driving a 2004 Nissan Frontier headed east on Rink Dam Road around 7:30 p.m. on Monday. He drove off the right side of the road, went down an embankment, overturned and came to rest on the passenger side, Casey said.

Rockette was not restrained by a seatbelt, Casey said.

During the on-scene investigation, Rink Dam Road was closed for an hour, Casey said.