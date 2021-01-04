Taylorsville man dies in wreck, 3 more suffer serious injuries

A Taylorsville man died in a vehicle accident Saturday night in Alexander County and three additional people suffered significant injuries in the crash.
The wreck happened on N.C. 16 near the Wilkes County line around 7:15 p.m., according to a press release from the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
A 1994 Cadillac DeVille was traveling south on N.C. 16, crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a northbound 2010 Hyundai passenger car. The driver of the Cadillac, Bobby Harris Lowe, 76, of Taylorsville, died at the scene.
He was restrained by a seatbelt and the initial investigation does not indicate impairment as a contributing factor, the release stated.
The Hyundai was driven by Thomas Eller, 48, of Wilkesboro.
After the collision, the Hyundai struck a guardrail and came to rest partially in the road. A passenger, Chasity Wyatt, 35, of Moravian Falls got out of the car and attempted to assist an 8-year-old female passenger in the back seat when a northbound Ford pickup truck crashed into the Hyundai. Wyatt was struck by the vehicle and propelled over the guardrail.
According to the release, the driver of the Ford, David Privette of Wilkes County, was unable to see the crashed vehicles due to their damage, the dark road and foggy conditions.