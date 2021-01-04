Taylorsville man dies in wreck, 3 more suffer serious injuries

A Taylorsville man died in a vehicle accident Saturday night in Alexander County and three additional people suffered significant injuries in the crash.

The wreck happened on N.C. 16 near the Wilkes County line around 7:15 p.m., according to a press release from the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

A 1994 Cadillac DeVille was traveling south on N.C. 16, crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a northbound 2010 Hyundai passenger car. The driver of the Cadillac, Bobby Harris Lowe, 76, of Taylorsville, died at the scene.

He was restrained by a seatbelt and the initial investigation does not indicate impairment as a contributing factor, the release stated.

The Hyundai was driven by Thomas Eller, 48, of Wilkesboro.

After the collision, the Hyundai struck a guardrail and came to rest partially in the road. A passenger, Chasity Wyatt, 35, of Moravian Falls got out of the car and attempted to assist an 8-year-old female passenger in the back seat when a northbound Ford pickup truck crashed into the Hyundai. Wyatt was struck by the vehicle and propelled over the guardrail.