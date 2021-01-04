 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Taylorsville man dies in wreck, 3 more suffer serious injuries
0 comments
alert top story

Taylorsville man dies in wreck, 3 more suffer serious injuries

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Taylorsville man died in a vehicle accident Saturday night in Alexander County and three additional people suffered significant injuries in the crash.

The wreck happened on N.C. 16 near the Wilkes County line around 7:15 p.m., according to a press release from the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

A 1994 Cadillac DeVille was traveling south on N.C. 16, crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a northbound 2010 Hyundai passenger car. The driver of the Cadillac, Bobby Harris Lowe, 76, of Taylorsville, died at the scene.

He was restrained by a seatbelt and the initial investigation does not indicate impairment as a contributing factor, the release stated.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Hyundai was driven by Thomas Eller, 48, of Wilkesboro.

After the collision, the Hyundai struck a guardrail and came to rest partially in the road. A passenger, Chasity Wyatt, 35, of Moravian Falls got out of the car and attempted to assist an 8-year-old female passenger in the back seat when a northbound Ford pickup truck crashed into the Hyundai. Wyatt was struck by the vehicle and propelled over the guardrail.

According to the release, the driver of the Ford, David Privette of Wilkes County, was unable to see the crashed vehicles due to their damage, the dark road and foggy conditions.

Eller, Wyatt and the child were transported by EMS to Wilkes Medical Center with serious injuries.

Privette received minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

N.C. 16 was closed for approximately four hours during the investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert