Taylorsville man charged with seriously injuring six-month-old child

A Taylorsville man is charged with inflicting serious injury to his child, who is about six months old.

On Wednesday, Roger Dale Adkins III, 25, was arrested and charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury, a press release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said. 

As of Thursday, the child was hospitalized with injuries, including several broken bones, Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said.

The charges stem from an investigation the sheriff's office began in late March, the release said.

The assault is believed to have happened at Adkins’ house. Adkins is the biological father of the child.

No information was released on the age of the victim or their injuries.

Adkins was jailed under a secured bond of $20,000.

