Tax overview for small businesses scheduled

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost “Tax Overview for Small Business” webinar on Tuesday, Feb. 15, from noon to 1 p.m.
The program will be in webinar format, allowing participants to participate from their computers and mobile devices.
If you are operating or starting a sole proprietorship or LLC, you need to know which records you need to keep, which taxes you’re required to pay, and how to make sure you’re operating legally as you work with state and federal tax authorities. This webinar will provide a basic overview of key questions many businesses have and the filings they need to make.
Accountants with local firm Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co., PLLC will lead this webinar. There is no charge to attend this webinar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.