Tax office employees visiting area properties

TAYLORSVILLE — The Alexander County Tax Office is making progress on the required 2023 property tax reappraisal. Tax Office staff is working on visiting all residential properties to reassess the property in order to make sure all data is current.

Doug Fox, Tax Administrator/Assessor, said that on some occasions, tax office staff has been met with some suspicion and distrust, even to the point of feeling threatened, since the on-site visits started in early July 2020.

“We wanted to inform our citizens that tax office employees will be on their property during the revaluation process. It seems that many people are overly cautious about strangers coming on to their property and we want to alert property owners and ensure the safety of our employees by letting everyone know what is going on,” Fox said. “The purpose of the property visits is to get a more accurate appraisal of everyone’s property. We appreciate the public’s cooperation during the reappraisal process.”

Fox said that NC General Statutes, relating to property taxes, mandate a countywide reappraisal of all properties a minimum of every eight years and makes provisions for county appraisers to visit and assess private property.