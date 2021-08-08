Tavern on Main opening in spot that was once Blue Moon Tavern

Investors are bringing new life into a familiar downtown Newton restaurant space.
Tavern on Main is opening on the corner of Main Street and First Street in Newton. That location housed Blue Moon Tavern until February when it closed.
When Blue Moon Tavern closed, it was an opportunity to renew the restaurant, said Jack Lees, who is representing the new local investors and will help operate the new restaurant. There will still be a simple menu and good food, but a new atmosphere, Lees said.
“We want it to be comfortable,” he said.
The restaurant was renovated over the past six months. The floors were redone, new paint put on the walls, new seating added and new decorations put in. Lees said the new owners hope the place is welcoming for everyone. He also said the former owners of Blue Moon Tavern are still involved with the restaurant.
“We want to create a respectful place,” he said. “We’ll keep trouble out. We want this to be a place that people feel consistently good about.”
During the day, the owners plan to have a lunch menu and serve the meals quickly to get people in and out in 30 minutes, Lees said. For dinner, the restaurant will offer specials, like meals for two and a kids menu, and have a family-friendly atmosphere. As the night goes on, the restaurant may switch to welcome a night-life crowd, Lees said. There’s room for a dance floor and a stage for live music.
Newton is growing, and with that growth comes a bigger late-night crowd, Lees said. “We love the fact that Newton has exploded, … and we want to be a part of that,” Lees said.
The restaurant will open in August, and by the fall Lees hopes to see a lot of growth in business. The restaurant is hiring staff now to create a solid foundation for the restaurant to run like a well-oiled machine, Lees said.
“Once we create the culture we’re going to have, we’ll create a culture people will want to work at,” he said.
The new owners will bring accountability and high expectations, Lees said. Lees hopes it will take the restaurant to a higher level of service.
“Whatever experiences you had in the past, come back and give it a chance — we’ll pleasantly surprise you,” Lees said. “It’s a reset button. We’re completely different than we were in the past.”
For more information on the restaurant or positions it is hiring for, visit the Tavern on Main Facebook page.