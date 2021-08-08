Tavern on Main opening in spot that was once Blue Moon Tavern

Investors are bringing new life into a familiar downtown Newton restaurant space.

Tavern on Main is opening on the corner of Main Street and First Street in Newton. That location housed Blue Moon Tavern until February when it closed.

When Blue Moon Tavern closed, it was an opportunity to renew the restaurant, said Jack Lees, who is representing the new local investors and will help operate the new restaurant. There will still be a simple menu and good food, but a new atmosphere, Lees said.

“We want it to be comfortable,” he said.

The restaurant was renovated over the past six months. The floors were redone, new paint put on the walls, new seating added and new decorations put in. Lees said the new owners hope the place is welcoming for everyone. He also said the former owners of Blue Moon Tavern are still involved with the restaurant.

“We want to create a respectful place,” he said. “We’ll keep trouble out. We want this to be a place that people feel consistently good about.”

