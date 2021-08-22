Task Force on Equity and Inclusion to meet virtually

HICKORY — People interested in learning more about the local Task Force on Equity and Inclusion are invited to attend the group's next virtual meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 5:30 p.m. The link for the meeting is

Since August of 2020, the Hickory National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has been in the process of developing a Task Force on Equity and Inclusion for the city. The objective of the task force is to address systemic inequities with the goal of improving racial equity and outcomes in Hickory for all groups, so that all individuals can thrive and realize their full potential.

Following a period of searching the literature, looking at what other cities are doing, reviewing data provided by local studies, listening to community stakeholders, and communicating with the Hickory City Manager’s office, the group decided to initially focus on educational needs, one of five key areas targeted for change. Four committees established to explore ways of improving equity in education have respectively chosen to focus on tutoring, mentoring, pre-k/early childhood education and family resources.