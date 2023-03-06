NEWTON — With March’s arrival, the Catawba County Library System looks forward to the return of the Tales in the Garden program.

Tales in the Garden is a bilingual story time held monthly in the community garden at the Main Library in Newton. Each month has its own theme, including a matching craft, activity, and social time. Tales in the Garden is also a great avenue for the library to partner with and highlight community agencies.

This month's Tales in the Garden will be Thursday, March 9 at 5:30 p.m. and will be based on Matt de la Pena's book, "Last Stop on Market Street" (a fan favorite). The library is partnering with Greenway Public Transportation and The Green Room Community Theatre to really make this story come alive.

A Greenway bus will join in on the adventure and provide an opportunity for families to explore the bus. The Green Room will be doing a full production of "Last Stop on Market Street" from March 17-26, and the cast will make an appearance at the first tales of the year.

Greenway buses and Green Room performers are popular attractions during Tales in the Garden and the library is excited to share them with the community.

The library will also be hosting a food drive to benefit The Corner Table for the whole month of March. Donations will be accepted at all library locations through March 31.

The Corner Table is particularly in need of the following items:

• Canned collard greens

• Canned green peas

• Mayonnaise

• Ranch dressing

• Cream of mushroom soup

• Cream of chicken soup

• Dry blackeye peas

• Dry great northern beans

• Canned blackeye peas

• Elbow macaroni

• Rotini pasta

• Angel hair pasta

The library hopes you'll join them for this special family story time adventure where participants will explore a Greenway bus, listen to the award-winning book, and meet some of the characters from the upcoming Green Room production.

"Tales in the Garden: Last Stop on Market Street" will be held at the Main Library in Newton at 115 West C St.

For more information about the Catawba County Library’s services and programs, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8665, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit www.facebook.com/catcolibrary.