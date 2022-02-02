Take Your Child to Library Day planned

NEWTON — Catawba County Library System will celebrate the 11th annual Take Your Child to the Library Day on Saturday, Feb. 5, with free crafts and activities for children and families.

Launched in Connecticut in 2012, Take Your Child to the Library Day has blossomed into an international celebration with nearly 1,200 participating libraries from 49 states and five countries. The brainchild of retired Waterford children’s librarian Nadine Lipman, the event was developed to spotlight libraries as vital community resources that enrich, educate and entertain — and to encourage families everywhere to take their children to their local libraries.

Take Your Child to the Library Day is a free, fun, family-friendly event supported by the Connecticut Library Consortium and endorsed by the Association for Library Service to Children (a division of the American Library Association). For more information, visit www.takeyourchildtothelibrary.org.

Special crafts are being planned at each branch of the Catawba County Library system, and families can join in on the fun during the normal operating hours:

• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Main Library in Newton, Sherrills Ford-Terrell Branch Library and St. Stephens Branch Library;