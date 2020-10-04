Take the trail less traveled as Riverbend Park expands

Much work goes into supporting a grassland, but it’s toil that’s accomplished with great respect for the plants and wildlife. For instance, during ground breeding season April 1 to Sept. 1, staff doesn’t bother nesting areas, so birds such as meadowlarks can breed successfully.

It took two months of staff walking the 209 acres to lay out the trail system before creating the natural surface contour scheme. It makes use of much of the agricultural terracing that was put in place to prevent erosion. “It’s a true green greenway,” Blair suggested. It’s tough, too. We rode on it in that big truck, barely leaving any evidence of our passing through.

To get to Riverbend’s grassland area, you must travel through the woodlands, but it’s not too far, maybe a mile and a half. For the most part, only school groups such as cross country teams and classes, including CVCC and Lenoir-Rhyne University students for whom Riverbend is an outdoor biology lab, are permitted to enter by way of the old road that leads down to the river and the place where A.C. Little’s ferry was docked many decades ago.