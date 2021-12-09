Take another look: The nut truck is back, set up on N.C. 127

For more than 40 years, people have been buying pecans, peanuts and more from the Suttles Nut Farms truck during the holiday season.

This year is no different.

Shane Stewart set up his truck on N.C. 127 in the parking lot of Dockside Fish and Seafood Market. The truck is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until Dec. 23.

Stewart married into the business. He has been selling nuts in Hickory for six years on behalf of his father-in-law. He said he enjoys the work.

Stewart shared the story of a woman who was his father-in-law’s second customer when he originally started selling his products in Hickory. Stewart said she was excited to tell him about it.

Stewart said that meeting people and hearing their stories are his favorite part of selling nuts. “I just love meeting people. Everyone is so nice,” Stewart said. “They all have great stories to tell.”

Customers get excited to see the nut truck in Hickory, Stewart said. “A lot of them tell you, ‘Oh, I am so glad you made it back this year. I ran out of nuts,’” Stewart said. “A lot of people come to get their yearly supply.”