Take another look: See how Catawba County's public salaries compare to the region

Catawba County’s top earners generally bring in more than those in similar positions in surrounding counties, according to salary data.

Catawba Valley Community College President Garrett Hinshaw, the top paid government employee in Catawba County, makes $294,120. That’s nearly double what some of his colleagues make in surrounding counties.

The president of Western Piedmont Community College in Morganton, Michael Helmick, receives a base pay of $170,000, according to the college.

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute President Mark Poarch earns $151,632 annually.

Here’s how other county leaders’ salaries line up with neighboring counties.

School superintendentsHere’s how the salaries of the superintendents of Hickory Public Schools, Catawba County Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools compare with leaders in Alexander, Caldwell, Burke and Iredell counties:

1. Caldwell County Schools Superintendent Don Phipps: $185,064

2. Iredell-Statesville Schools Superintendent Jeffery James: $180,000

3. Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover: $174,294