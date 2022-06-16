Take a trip with me through Catawba County's newest park; Mountain Creek Park opens Saturday

This week, I visited Mountain Creek Park in eastern Catawba County for an ATV tour before the park opens on Saturday.

Catawba County Planning and Parks Director Chris Timberlake was my guide. As he steered, I was able to see each section of the 606-acre park, from the lakefront to the pickle ball courts to the pump track.

The tour began with the playground next to the park office. Eighteen extra acres were added to the 589 acres originally conserved so that the park could feature the ADA accessible playground and the pump track, which is located behind the park office. A pump track features hills and banked corners where, theoretically, the mountain bike rider does not pedal but moves up and down to pump around the track. Pump tracks are also popular spots for bike tricks.

I had never seen a pump track before my tour of the park. The track will offer something new for visitors to try that can’t be found at other Catawba County parks.

Bike trails and the pump track offer bike pump stations where riders can pump their tires and utilize other bicycle tools included at the stations.

The trails in the park are named in a unique way that sparked my interest in Catawba folklore. “Stormie Normie” is named after a lake monster that some say inhabits Lake Norman. The trail led us to the lakefront where we saw an observation area, fishing pier and paddle launch.

The lakefront view, located away from the main channel of Lake Norman, provides a quiet place for someone like me to read and listen to the calming sounds of water lapping and birds chirping nearby.

The lakefront access, my personal favorite, is a perfect place for paddle boarding and kayaking because the paddle launch includes stairs and a ramp that leads into shallow water, making getting in and out of the lake easy.

An outdoor classroom is also located near the lakefront and serves as an opportunity for visitors to learn about the great outdoors from Mountain Creek park rangers like Park Superintendent Lori Owenby.

Owenby said she is excited to see the kids embracing nature instead of being afraid. “Don’t be scared of bugs,” Owenby said. Saturday she will lead park visitors on a tree identification hike.

Two dog parks, one for large dogs and one for all dogs, give park-goers a place to let their pets play if they provide proof of vaccination and pay the $20 fee per dog.

Park Safety

Timberlake drove us through a cleared service path used for emergency services and park personnel only. This path is not on the park map or accessible to the public. The trail is there so that emergency services and park personnel can safely navigate through the park in an urgent situation.

On our journey through the woods, Timberlake checked his cell phone service which proved to be enough for him to send a text.

Timberlake also pulled up a downloadable georeferenced map on his phone that pinpointed our location within the park. This is a feature that will help park visitors navigate the park safely and help them get assistance if needed.

All of these safety features, as well as park ranger Lori Owenby, made me feel safe throughout my visit of the park.

The park is at 6554 Little Mountain Road, Sherrills Ford.

Madison Lipe is a rising junior at Appalachian State University who is studying journalism and marketing.

