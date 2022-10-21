Take a look inside the historic Lyerly mansion in Hickory and step back into the present

A house that is on the National Register of Historic Places and was once the home of a mayor is for sale in Hickory.

The Walker Lyerly mansion is on Third Avenue NW in Hickory, just steps away from the city’s First Baptist Church about a half mile from Union Square.

What makes this home unique?

This home has the charm and grace that showcase its rich history, yet modern amenities for modern day living. There are surprises throughout this beautiful home, including a sunroom overlooking the backyard, perfect for relaxing.

Its wrap-around porch also lends itself to entertaining and relaxing. Each room is unique and has its own features that set it apart.

Are there historic features?

This home is the Walker Lyerly mansion and is registered in the National Register of Historic Places. Lyerly was an industrialist and mayor. The Hickory Landmarks Society describes this house as a two-story brick house featuring a hipped roof with hipped dormers, a modillioned cornice, raised brick corner quoins and limestone window trim.

The wrap-around porch and porte-cochere feature small posts with Scamozzi capitals set on brick plinths. The interior of the home includes countless features including boxed ceiling beams in the parlor, paneled wainscot in the dining room and a closed-string stair with paneled outer string and newel and turned balusters.

Walkability?







Situated in the revitalized downtown, residents and patrons can easily walk to restaurants, stores, churches, shops, parks and schools in the Oakwood Historic District of Hickory.

Outdoor spaces?







The exterior features the spacious sunroom as well as a rear deck, a sleeping porch on the second floor and, of course, the wrap-around front porch.