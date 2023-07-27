Hunting for shark teeth

Learn how to hunt for shark tooth fossils with guest speaker Dr. Ashley Oliphant. The presentation will be held in the Drendel Auditorium at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Following the talk, explore the Catawba Science Center’s “Dinosaurs!” exhibit and browse Oliphant’s pop-up fossil shop.

Beer and wine will be available with a donation during a portion of the evening.

Tickets are $5 for members and $8 for non-members. Tickets must be purchased in advance to secure your spot. Tickets can be purchased at catawbascience.org/events.

Drendel Auditorium is at 243 Third Ave. NE in Hickory.

Concert in Taylorsville

Alexander County will continue the 2023 Summer Concert Series with a performance by The Whisnants, on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on the Rotary Performance Stage at Alexander County Courthouse Park.

The Whisnants will perform southern gospel songs. This traditional gospel group dates back to its beginnings in 1970 in Morganton. Years passed and the group’s legacy and worship continue as they play for large crowds throughout the southeast and beyond.

The concert is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the show. Food trucks will be on-site for the concert. No dogs, coolers or tents are allowed. All park rules and regulations apply.

Alexander County Courthouse Park is at 101 W. Main Ave. in Taylorsville.

Concert in Brookford

Rapper Yumz Awkword is returning to Hickory to host the Do Great Things! music festival at the Brookford Community Building.

The concert will feature 11 musical artists from Hickory and California, including Yumz Awkword. The festivities will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Along with the performances, food and craft vendors will be set up to sell merchandise.

Tickets range from $5 for kids and $15 for adults. Tickets can be purchased in advance on Eventbrite.com.

The Brookford Community Building is at 1700 S. Center St., in Hickory.

SpongeBob at the library

The Hickory Ballet and Performing Arts will explore the undersea home of SpongeBob SquarePants during a Books to Broadway series performance on Saturday.

Performers will read silly SpongeBob stories, learn the Bikini Bottom Boogie, and explore different character voices.

The event is at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. No registration is required. The event is limited to 75 attendees on a first come, first served basis.

The Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE in Hickory.

Taiko Drumming at the library

Feel the thunder of Japanese Taiko drums as sensei Ron Collins from Tampa Taiko performs in a style of a martial artist.

Collins will share how he made these drums and explore the history and traditions of this ancient art form.

Collins will have two classes on Tuesday. The 11 a.m. class will be at the Ridgeview Branch Library and the 6 p.m. class will be at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

The Ridgeview Branch Library is at 706 First St. SW, in Hickory.