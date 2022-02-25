Tag office to reopen after 2 months closed

Hickory’s license plate office is reopening Monday under new ownership.

The tag office, officially known as the Vehicle and License Plate Renewal office, on U.S. 321 in Hickory closed at the end of December when former owner Judy Whitener retired. Whitener ran the office for 45 years.

Heather Moody, who had worked in the office for five years, applied for the contract to run the tag office. Approval took several weeks. It was officially signed this month. In North Carolina, private contractors operate the tag offices.

“It’s been a very long process. It took a lot of time and there are a lot of things you need to do,” Moody said.

The office will open Monday and have the same hours as before: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Moody said.

Boxes of license plates arrived and Moody is preparing to reopen. She is training an all-new staff because many tag office workers retired when Whitener left, Moody said.

“I hope I can be a good manager and teach them well,” she said. “I just want our office to represent and serve people well.”